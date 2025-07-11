 Skip to content
Reach Offers New Look At Its VR Action Gameplay

 &  Henry Stockdale
Reach, nDreams' upcoming VR action-adventure game, provided a new look at gameplay.

Previously announced last month, Reach promises a cinematic story that sees you playing as a reluctant hero across a dangerous journey. Focused on “deeply tactile interactions” with advanced physics as you uncover the secrets behind an underground civilization, we got a further look at gameplay today during our UploadVR Summer Showcase. You can watch that below.

We had positive impressions during last month's Reach demo at Summer Game Fest, going directly hands-on while interviewing the studio. This offered a more grounded look at the ambitious title, stating it “stayed rent free” in our minds for days after the preview while praising the action-adventure's gameplay design.

Reach arrives on PS VR2SteamVR, and Quest this year. You can read our full impressions and interview below to learn more.

