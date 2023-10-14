Following a surprise release, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is available now on Steam Early Access.

Revealed during the VR Game Spotlight at EGX 2023, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss now arrives on PC VR with crossplay support. Released on Quest via App Lab in August, the MOBA-like real-time battler is currently in open beta and Polyarc previously announced Glassbreakers would reach Steam this month after adding the first post-launch champion, Mojo.

We came away with positive impressions from our Glassbreakers demo at Gamescom 2023, "thoroughly impressed" with the depth of its strategy.

The elements that Glassbreakers adopt from the MOBA genre make for some fantastic real-time strategy moments with hopefully deep complexity as players improve... It's ultimately a fairly simple concept that requires smart positioning and understanding of each Champions's advantages, either by virtue of their class of their unique abilities.

Glassbreakers: Champions Of Moss is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR Steam Early Access.