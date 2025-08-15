Penguin Festival Won't Release On Quest Store, Citing Reuters Report On Meta AI

Penguin Festival, a cozy VR game about party planning, will no longer release on the Meta Horizon Store.

Originally revealed in March by Cozy Cube Games, Penguin Festival is a solo game where you plan out a major party. Though the prior announcement confirmed launch plans for both Quest and Steam, studio founder Zi Ye (Job Simulator, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality) revealed today that it's no longer launching on Quest through the Meta Horizon Store.

In a statement on Bluesky, Cozy Cube Games states that the team's vision is to create a game where players “feel welcome, at peace, and free to just be.” However, the studio believes that Meta's business decisions “reflect values that run counter to that core inspiration” and the team's own values. Following yesterday's Reuters reporting on Meta AI, Cozy Cube Games calls this decision “a simple one.”

You can read that in full below.

This report covers a 200-page internal policy document titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards,” which outlines the company's rules for generative AI chatbots across Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Reuters reports that while these standards “don’t necessarily reflect 'ideal or even preferable' generative AI outputs,” the rules permit Meta's chatbots to engage in provocative behavior.

This includes racial stereotyping, generating false medical information, and being able to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.” Though the rules reportedly prohibit Meta AI from using hate speech, Reuters states workarounds exist that let these chatbots “create statements that demean people on the basis of their protected characteristics.”

Meta confirmed this document's authenticity to Reuters but advised that it's since removed those sections regarding children. Spokesperson Andy Stone informed Reuters that the document is undergoing revision and acknowledged inconsistent enforcement in the rules, though Meta declined to provide the outlet with a revised document. Meta released a statement on Threads suggesting the document includes “some notes and annotations” that “should not have been included.”

Though Cozy Cube Games “cannot promise anything at this time,” the fallout from this report means it's now exploring storefront alternatives for Quest 2 and Quest 3 players. Penguin Festival's PC VR release remains unaffected, production otherwise isn't stopping, and that's “coming soon” to Steam.