Ex-Owlchemy Labs Developer Announces Cozy Party Planning Game, Penguin Festival

The adorable event coordinating simulator Penguin Festival is coming to Quest and Steam.

Penguin Festival sees players don the monochromatic flippers of a party planner and assist in creating a winning North Pole party. In the announcement trailer, we can see some physics gameplay in action, with the flightless bird hammering away at stalls, rocking out with mohawked guitarists and defending themselves from snowball-throwing chicks before taking some icy revenge. Later, we see them fishing in the ocean and taking proud selfies with another penguin – standard animal kingdom stuff.

Penguin Festival is being developed by Zi Ye, an ex-Owlchemy Labs Expert Engineer with credits on games like Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality. The upcoming game promises no time pressure for activities, nighttime festivals filled with games and music, and a third-person spectator camera for others to watch.

“My wish for this game is to take players to a world they will be happy to be a part of—somewhere where they feel welcome, at peace, and free to just be,” explained Zi Ye in a prepared statement. “I want to give the player freedom to interact with the VR world on their own terms, without asking them to invent their own fun. Rather than making a playground, I want to create a place that has a voice and a heartbeat of its own.”

Penguin Festival is coming to Quest and Steam, and a release date is currently unconfirmed.