Syberia VR Confirms November Launch On Quest 3

Syberia VR recreates the classic adventure this November on Quest 3.

Created by Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris, Syberia VR follows the story of American lawyer Kate Walker, who finds herself sent to a remote village in the French Alps. Developed jointly alongside Syberia Remastered, publisher Microids revealed that the upcoming remake will arrive for flatscreen platforms on November 6, while the Quest 3 version follows one week later.

A remake of Benoît Sokal's 2002 adventure game, Syberia VR promises reimagined puzzles across this 3D world. Following the death of an old automaton company's owner, Walker's task of overseeing the company's sale becomes complicated as she searches for Hans Voralberg, a genius inventor looking to find the last living mammoths.

Little else was shared about this upcoming VR edition in today's announcement beyond the release date; this news mostly focuses on the flatscreen version of Syberia Remastered. Alongside a “Before/After” trailer comparing what's changed from the original PC release, it's also receiving a physical release in the UK.

Syberia VR launches November 13 for the Meta Horizon Store on Quest 3 and 3S.