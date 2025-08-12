Among Us 3D Recently Got A Limited-Time Critical Cargo Mode

A limited-time event is live in Among Us 3D in the form of Critical Cargo.

Among Us adapted itself naturally to the VR platform with a more 3-dimensional twist, especially since getting updated to allow people on non-VR platforms to play together. The original 2D game became a viral hit in 2020 following its 2018 launch, becoming notable for its core loop of teamwork and betrayal. Both versions have expanded significantly on all platforms with new modes, customization, and more, and this latest Among Us 3D update continues this further.

Launched last week, Critical Cargo is a high-stakes twist on typical gameplay. Usually, players try to work out the Impostor by spotting them in the act and correctly guessing the person interfering with the crew’s plan to complete all their missions. In this mode, a new role is assigned beyond crewmate and Impostor: the Critical Crewmate.

If this special player dies, the entire team loses regardless of the state of play with clearing missions. Unless you’re the Impostor, it’s impossible to know who this Critical Crewmate is, either, though the role's new scanner ability lets you check each player to learn if they’re a Crewmate, Critical Crewmate, or Impostor.

This ability also leans into a new dynamic during emergency meetings, providing an interesting twist on the core gameplay. To celebrate the mode’s recent launch, the special trailer showcasing the mode in the recent VR Games Showcase also included a code for a 50% discount on Quest for a limited 48-hour period.

Critical Cargo is available now as a new limited-time mode until October 2, 2025. Among Us 3D is out now on Meta Quest, SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico, as well as for flatscreen players on Steam.