Star Trek: Infection VR Gets December Release Date

Star Trek: Infection VR, a narrative-driven survival horror game coming to Quest 3 and PC VR, launches this December.

Previously announced at Gamescom 2025, Star Trek: Infection VR comes from developer Played With Fire (Mixture) and publisher Broken Mirror Games, the latter being part of Bloober Team. Previously announced with a 2025 launch window, a new investor relations report from Bloober Team confirmed Star Trek: Infection VR is scheduled to launch worldwide on December 11, 2025.

However, it's also unclear if Star Trek: Infection VR will launch simultaneously on Quest 3/3S and PC VR. Broken Mirror Games initially stated the Steam release would follow “very shortly after” the Quest 3 release, and no distinction is made in Bloober Team's latest statement. We've reached out for clarification and will update this article if we learn more.

Marking the second Star Trek VR game to get a home release following Ubisoft's Star Trek: Bridge Crew in 2017, Infection VR takes a drastically different approach through its survival horror gameplay. Playing a Vulcan Starfleet officer working on a covert mission on the USS Lumen, you find things have spiraled into a “psychological and physical” nightmare.

With this infection slowly taking hold of you too, you'll gradually unlock new abilities while exploring the wrecked ship as you find the crew is missing. You're also equipped with a tricorder and phaser, letting you assess whether to use stealth or force in each situation. Tools and workstations for physically crafting items are also included.

Star Trek: Infection VR arrives on December 11, and you can wishlist it now on Quest 3/3S and Steam.