Star Trek: Infection VR Is A Quest 3 & PC VR Narrative Survival Game

Star Trek: Infection VR, a "narrative survival" game for Quest 3 and PC VR, was just announced at gamescom.

It's being developed by Played With Fire (Stargaze, Mixture) and published by Broken Mirror Games, a "co-development horror label" under Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Silent Hill remakes).

0:00 / 1:26 1× Star Trek: Infection - Reveal Trailer

Though the Star Trek name has been thoroughly sullied by some questionable TV shows and movies in recent years, survival is still one of the last genres we expected to see in the Trek universe.

Star Trek: Infection VR will put you in the boots of a Vulcan Starfleet officer on a covert mission on the USS Lumen "where things quickly spiral into a psychological and physical nightmare":

"The ship is empty. The crew is missing. But something sentient and sinister has taken hold of everything, and now... it’s inside your body too. Mutating you physically and unlocking dangerous new abilities at the cost of your renowned Vulcan mind and composure.



Explore the USS Lumen. Fight or embrace the infection. And confront the darkness within the ship… and yourself."

You'll be equipped with both a tricorder and phaser, and have the choice between stealth and force. You'll also be able to use tools and workstations to "physically craft" items and gadgets with your hands.

This will be the second (playable at home) Star Trek VR game ever, and the only one that Quest players can still buy. Ubisoft's Star Trek: Bridge Crew launched for PC VR and the original PlayStation VR all the way back in 2017, and remains available on those platforms. It then came to the original Oculus Quest in 2019, but was delisted from the Quest Store in 2022 - a loss for the industry.

Star Trek: Infection VR is set to launch later this year, first on Quest 3 and Quest 3S, and then on PC VR via Steam "very shortly after".

You can wishlist it now on the Meta Horizon Store.