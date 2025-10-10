Deadly Delivery Steam Demo Promises Co-Op Courier Comedy

Deadly Delivery, a comedy horror co-op courier game, has a demo out now on Steam and an open beta for Quest.

Developed by Flat Head Studio (We Are One) and published by Creature (Prison Boss Prohibition, Thrasher), Deadly Delivery is an up to four-player co-op game that tasks troupes of goblins with delivering packages through a series of winding, cel-shaded mines. Set to launch later this year, Flat Head Studio has dropped a demo of Deadly Delivery on Steam, as well as an open beta on Quest.

While attempting to ferry goods throughout procedurally generated maps, players will need to sneak past and dive away from an array of monsters that seek to steal their quota as well as their lives. Successfully delivering parcels gets teams a cash reward, which can be used to upgrade gear, unlock pets, and purchase cosmetics to jazz up their avatar.

Deadly Delivery also uses spatial audio and proximity voice chat, enabling teams to work together or sneak away and around corners to plot their associates' demise. The game also features a progression system for new gear and cosmetic unlocks.

The demo for Deadly Delivery is available on Steam. Access to the open beta for Quest can be found in the Deadly Delivery Discord. That's open to join until October 20, 2025.