Bootstrap Island Charts A Course Towards Full Launch With Early Access Roadmap

PC VR early access title Bootstrap Island unveiled a new roadmap for your survival journey, charting its course towards full release and beyond.

Since the game’s early access launch last year, developer Maru VR Productions has released three major updates expanding and refining the scope of their 17th-century shipwreck survival title. These Bootstrap Island updates introduced the first major boss to the game, alongside expansive inventory and building systems that allowed players to craft and manage using their minimal resources.

The fourth major update, Riverlands, is currently scheduled for this summer. It introduces an all-new region carved by rivers and filled with new threats, ranging from electric eels to the strong currents. New resources planned for this update include tropical fruit and a musket sling that's crucial for surviving this new area. Later, a fifth update titled Visions will introduce new psychological effects around the challenges of surviving this harsh tropical island, seeing you grapple with sickness that triggers hallucinations and flashback visions.

This will culminate with Bootstrap Island’s full release, and that update promises to reveal the deepest secrets of this mysterious tropical island. Tribal inhabitants, such as the Shaman, will bring social dynamics and a broader narrative to your quest, forcing you to rely on body language in place of a shared common language to communicate and avoid hostile contact. The team will continue supporting the title post-launch with new lands and dangers, though not much else is known.

Bootstrap Island is now available on Steam Early Access and Viveport, with a full release tentatively scheduled for Q1 2026.