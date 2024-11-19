Medieval Dynasty New Settlement Gets Early Access Co-Op Mode & bHaptics Support

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement launched its online co-op mode in early access on Quest.

Released in March, Medieval Dynasty New Settlement is a sandbox adventure title where you must build a thriving settlement to establish your new dynasty. Developed by Spectral Games, New Settlement was a single-player only experience at launch but following yesterday's Patch 1.7, up to four players can now team up for quests and exploration online.

0:00 / 1:42 1×

It's not the only significant update within Patch 1.7, either. Medieval Dynasty New Settlement also introduced official support for bHaptics accessories, integrating the Tactsuit, Tactosy for Arms, and Tactvisor. Other changes include promised quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, and a co-op hotfix will drop later this week to address more common bugs.

Co-op support follows the Quest 3 update back in August, which introduced new visual enhancements and three different performance modes. That includes an experimental 90Hz refresh rate in the 'basic graphics' mode, 4K textures in the 'Quality' mode for trees, tools, and buildings, and more.

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement is available now on the Meta Quest platform.