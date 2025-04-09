VR Arena Battler GORN 2 Smashes Onto Quest & Steam Next Week

Arena battle sequel GORN 2 reaches Quest and Steam next week, with the PlayStation VR2 release coming later this year.

Developed by Free Lives (Gorn) and Cortopia Studios (Escaping Wonderland), GORN 2 amps up the original game's combat mayhem, allowing players to battle against fellow gladiators in the afterlife. In this admittedly violent take on heaven, your job is to slash your way through five blood-soaked realms, with each layer leading to a final boss.

During this process, you'll reacquaint yourself with previously defeated warriors from the original game, defeating them again for glory and, more importantly, better battle goods. Beyond the main story mode, GORN 2 boasts an Endless Game Mode, which keeps the battle going until you can't take it anymore, and a Custom Game Mode, which allows players to create bespoke arena maps.

In our recent preview, we found that while some enemy AI wasn't as polished as we'd hoped, we enjoyed the weapon variety and absurd humor, saying “The comedic over-the-top brutality ties together well, the visuals look great, and a strong sense of humor ties it all together.”

GORN 2 will be available on Steam and Quest on April 17. The PlayStation VR2 release will follow later this summer.