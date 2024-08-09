Medieval Dynasty New Settlement Gets Quest 3 Enhancements

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement added Quest 3 visual upgrades and an experimental 90Hz refresh rate in a new update.

Released back in March, Medieval Dynasty New Settlement is an immersive sandbox RPG where you roam around managing everything needed to try and get your little settlement to thrive. It's also now been optimized for the Quest 3 thanks to this week's 1.4 patch, adding a wealth of visual enhancements and new performance modes across all supported Quest headsets.

The performance modes offer more control over how you'd prefer the game to run. Quest 3 owners who prefer higher-quality visuals can choose a 'Quality' mode with visual enhancements like 4K textures for tools, trees, and buildings, alongside improved terrain textures. An experimental 90Hz refresh rate mode that uses the "basic graphics" is also available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

You can find more details about how these performance modes differ below.

While this patch is mostly focused on the visuals, there are also some bug fixes and tweaks to ensure smoother gameplay. Further updates include making the way that rivers flow more realistic, randomized tree colors for each season, new hand models for your character, and changing the way that wolves spawn to allow people to sleep soundly. You can read the full list of changes on the blog.

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement is available now on the Meta Quest platform.