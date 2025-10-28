The Amusement Is An Art Deco-Inspired 1920s VR Adventure

The Amusement, an Art Deco-inspired roomscale adventure set in a 1920s theme park, heads for PC VR and Quest next year.

Developed by Curvature Games and published by ARTE, The Amusement is heavily inspired aesthetically and in its setting by Luna Parks during the 1920s post-war period. Playing as Samantha Burkhart, you're asked by her mother to check her deceased father's abandoned amusement park, promising a tale that involves grappling with complex childhood memories and hidden mysteries.

Each attraction serves as a window into recalling Samantha's childhood, underlined by her parents' turbulent relationship until her father's death in the Great War. The studio states “sorrow and nostalgia are tightly intertwined” in this story, and you'll need to solve various puzzles between these attractions to unlock new paths across the park.

Roomscale movement is recommended by Curvature Games with a suggested 2×2 meter playspace where you can freely walk around, though teleportation is also available if you don't have the space. Other forms of locomotion like climbing, swinging, and riding carts are also mentioned as you continue exploring.

The Amusement doesn't have a specific release date yet, though it's heading to SteamVR and Quest in 2026.