Medieval Dynasty Adds FrameSync Support And Gets A Permanent Price Cut

The open world Middle Ages life simulator sees a drastic price cut alongside the free new content update. The new update also adds support for Meta's new FrameSync technology to improve performance.

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement celebrates its two year anniversary this week. It first released in late March 2024 for $29.99. Update 2.5, the fifteenth post release update accompanies a permanent price drop to $13.99, less than half its original price.

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Medieval Dynasty is no stranger to seasonal events. Developer Spectral Games has previously done Christmas, Halloween, and Easter updates with themed decorations in towns across the valley and as craftable items. This year's Easter update brings back an Easter egg hunt spanning the entire map and three new decorations: an outhouse (with a 'smelly' daily reward), a stone pathway, and a barricade.

In the announcement, Spectral Games also addressed the noted downturn in frequency of updates with the following statement:

We’re not hiding the fact that in recent months the pace of work on the game has slowed down. We want to be transparent and explain that this is tightly connected to production economics and technological barriers. Maintaining the original development pace has become unprofitable given current sales. Although the game has been successful, the cost of further development is enormous. As a small studio, we must manage our resources wisely. Moreover, with the scope of features like its open-worldness and customizations, we’re reaching the limits of Meta Quest 3, and with Quest 2 we’ve likely already exceeded them.

The new update also notes support for Meta's new FrameSync technology, bringing better gameplay performance. There were no specifics in the announcement about FrameSync-specific improvements.

Medieval Dynasty is available on Meta Quest for $13.99.