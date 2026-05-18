Five New Virtual Boy Games Added To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Five classic Virtual Boy games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including two extremely rare titles.

Nintendo has added five additional Virtual Boy games to their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The new batch of games includes Virtual Bowling and Jack Bros., two extremely rare games that for decades have held an incredibly high value on the used market.

The full list follows:

Jack Bros. - This Atlus-developed stereoscopic 3D dungeon crawler was the first Shin Megami Tensei game released outside of Japan. Its rarity has long made it an expensive buy.

Vertical Force - A technically excellent shmup developed by Hudson which uses the Virtual Boy's 3D display to great effect (the player's ship can move into the background to avoid bullets and obstacles).

Space Invaders Virtual Collection - A Japan-only release developed by Taito, this game includes direct ports of the classic arcade game Space Invaders from 1978, and its sequel Space Invaders Part II from 1979. It also features 3D remakes that take advantage of the Virtual Boy's hardware capabilities.

V-Tetris - Another Japan-only release, V-Tetris is essentially Tetris for the Virtual Boy. A second Tetris game, 3D Tetris, was released for Virtual Boy the following year.

Virtual Bowling - Another extremely rare game originally released only in Japan, Virtual Bowling was rushed to market just prior to the Virtual Boy's discontinuation. It's a 3D bowling game.

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We reviewed Nintendo's official Virtual Boy accessory headset when it launched earlier this year, and everything you need to know about Nintendo's Virtual Boy support and emulation on Switch and Switch 2 can be found in that piece (we cover the subscription cost, the pros and cons of "renting" these games via a service, and the hardware itself).

Prior to that we'd covered Virtual Boy Go, a sideloaded app that's without question the best way to play Virtual Boy games on the Meta Quest ecosystem.