Sony To Cease Production Of Discs For New PlayStation Games In 2028

Sony announced via a brief post on The PlayStation Blog that the brand will cease production of physical discs for new games in January 2028.

Citing "consumer preferences" and the broader entertainment industry's shift away from physical discs to digital, Sony has announced that it will no longer release physical games on PlayStation consoles beginning January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and through retailers that will sell digital formats only.

Existing games and games that release prior to January 2028 will not be impacted.

Over the last decade there has been no shortage of instances in which legally purchased digital copies of games, movies, music, and media of all kinds are delisted without warning, rendering the purchased media unplayable.

The sentiment amongst commenters on PlayStation's blog post indicates widespread irritation at the decision.

Everyone disliked that.

PlayStation has released dozens of PlayStation VR and VR2 games on physical discs, including Vertigo 2, Tetris Effect: Connected, Humanity, The Last Worker, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, C-Smash VRS, and others.

Beginning January 2028, we will never again see a physical game release for Sony's headsets or PlayStation consoles.