New Guardians Planetfall Trailer Gives A Closer Look At The Upcoming Squad-Based Shooter

A new trailer has provided a closer look at Guardians Planetfall, an upcoming squad-based VR shooter that's been described as "VR's answer to Helldivers 2."

First revealed during December 2025's UploadVR Winter Showcase, Guardians Planetfall is an ambitious new cooperative shooter that throws players into a desperate battle for humanity’s survival across a war-torn galaxy. We got a closer look at the upcoming game via a new trailer during today's UploadVR Showcase.

The trailer is embedded here:

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Designed for fast-paced tactical combat, Guardians Planetfall allows players to assemble into squads of up to four soldiers and take on dangerous missions across procedurally generated planets and sprawling space installations. Every deployment will present new challenges, with dynamic environments and unpredictable encounters ensuring that no two battles play out the same way.

Players will face a wide range of threats, including relentless alien forces, elite Void soldiers, and towering war machines capable of turning the tide of battle in an instant. Success will depend on teamwork, strategy, and quick decision-making as squads fight to secure objectives and push back enemy advances across multiple fronts.

Building on the foundations established by Guardians Frontline, the new title aims to deliver larger-scale engagements, deeper cooperative gameplay, and a richer science-fiction setting tailored specifically for virtual reality.

Our earlier coverage of Guardians Planetfall described the game as "Helldivers 2 for VR," and this latest trailer only reinforces that idea. It also (if I may be so bold) looks cool as hell.

Guardians Planetfall will launch in early access on Quest 3/3S and SteamVR in 2026. Players eager to join the fight can wishlist the game now, and join the game's Discord to keep updated on future announcements from the development team.