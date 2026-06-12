Co-op Interstellar VR Roguelike Sol Protocol Blasts Off In Early Access This September

Sol Protocol, a co-op roguelike with procedurally generated stellar systems, hits Meta Quest in Early Access in September following multiple open alpha playtests.

A new trailer was revealed at today's UploadVR Summer Showcase showing more of the co-op gameplay. Watch the trailer here:

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Sol Protocol supports up to three players working together to manage the team's spaceship, helm gun turrets to defend against enemy ships, and land to explore abandoned stations for loot and ship upgrades. Players can assume one of three different roles, Captain, Pilot, or Gunner, depending on the task at hand.

Developer Singular Perception (Epyka) has been running open alpha playtests on Quest 3/3S since March and originally planned its Early Access release for April. At the time of this article, the Early Access release is only planned for Meta Quest, with no news on the planned Steam version.

Sol Protocol can be wishlisted now on Quest and Steam.