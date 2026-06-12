BrushHammer Brings Miniature Model Painting To Quest This Summer

The mixed reality miniature figure painting app BrushHammer is coming to Quest this August.

BrushHammer is a mixed-reality game that lets you build, collect, paint, and display miniature figures. You'll pick from a huge collection of minis, kit bash them with different parts and accessories, and paint them using tools like spray cans, airbrushes, shading brushes, decals, and shiny coatings.

Gameplay was shown in a trailer as part of today's UploadVR Showcase, and we've embedded that below.

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In addition to painting figures, BrushHammer lets you show off your masterpiece in your space, send photos to friends, and climb from total newbie to legendary painter in Career Mode, where you'll complete commissions, impress picky judges, and spend your hard-earned points in the hobby shop on new tools, accessories, and upgrades for your creative setup.

BrushHammer Miniature Painter is now available to wishlist on the Meta store.