Sol Protocol Is A Co-op Roguelike Heading To Quest & PC VR

Sol Protocol is a co-op roguelike coming to Quest early next year, and you can sign up for the closed alpha tests today.

Developed by Singular Perception (Epyka), Sol Protocol sees you and up to two additional players tasked with manning a spaceship as you navigate the dangers of a procedurally generated outer space. There are multiple roles to choose from when organizing and optimizing your crew, including the pilot, the gunner, and the captain. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

On your journey across the stars, you'll run into abandoned space stations and lost tech that can be searched and used to earn resources that can upgrade your ship. Space isn't all loot though, and there are also enemies to contend with, which require careful strategies and a range of high-powered weapons to best.

Sol Protocol is launching on Quest and SteamVR in early 2026, with a flatscreen version also intended for release. Those who want to get stuck in early can sign up for the closed alpha by joining the Sol Protocol Discord. Everything announced during the UploadVR Winter Showcase will be compiled into a wider list, so check back after the show to catch up on all the announcements.