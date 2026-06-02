Spatial Is Discontinuing Its Creator Platform In July

Spatial, a 3D gaming hub for interactive user-generated content across VR, web, and mobile, will end its free and pro tier subscriptions on July 27. 3D world hosting for those tiers ends on the same day, effectively ending its creator community.

In a blog on its website, Spatial CEO Jinha Lee points to rising costs as the driving force behind this decision:

The cost of hosting and scaling open multiplayer 3D worlds has grown significantly and continues to climb. We explored every alternative: revised pricing models, tiered hosting plans, and partnership structures. Every path forward would have meant passing rising costs directly to you at levels that are not sustainable for independent developers and small studios. We were not able to find a model that kept the Creator platform viable without compromising the experience you and your communities deserve.

This decision only applies to the creator platform. Spatial will maintain its enterprise-level customers moving forward.

We should also note that Spatial built an in-house studio, Wooster Games, the team behind the immensely popular social VR game Animal Company that boasts over half a million active daily users as of July 2025.

Lee says the company will focus its efforts on its original IP projects through Wooster Games.

You can read the full blog about the shutdown here, which details the timeline in full. Any creators with worlds on Spatial will need to download their assets by July 27. Anything left after that date will be deleted.