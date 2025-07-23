Animal Company Now Has 1 Million Monthly & 500K Daily Active Players

Animal Company is now the 5th highest grossing game on Quest, reaching 500k daily and 1 million active monthly players.

Developed by Wooster Games, Animal Company is a free-to-play multiplayer game inspired by Gorilla Tag and flatscreen hit Lethal Company. Offering a chaotic survival experience where you explore creepy environments, you're tasked with collecting loot and fending off unusual creatures along the way. Now, it's become one of the highest earning games on Quest through in-app purchases alone.

In a recent interview with Meta, the studio attributes this to working around a “viral design framework” that aims to be “as fun to watch as it is to play,” openly sharing development alongside your community, and its regular content updates. Wooster then goes into its content creator and in-game currency strategies, alongside its monetization approach.

The developer states it waited until three months after the early access launch, a decision made to avoid immediately alienating its community while regular engagement and the average daily playtime per user grew. The studio considers this strategy to have been “incredibly effective,” stating the number of paying active users went from 2% to over 12%.

Elsewhere in this interview, Wooster also confirmed it has now reached over 1 million active monthly players. Between Christmas 2024 and March 2025, daily active users went from 145K to peaking at over 500K. Comparatively, last year saw Gorilla Tag reach 1 million daily players and 3 million monthly players.

Top-earning this week as of July 23, 2025.

By most metrics, Animal Company has evidently been successful for Wooster. While free-to-play titles weren't included in Meta's 50 best-selling Quest games of all-time unless they'd previously been a paid app, it's currently #3 in this week's top-earning Quest games by revenue, beaten only by Yeeps 2.0 and Beat Saber. User reviews have more than doubled since March, reaching a 4.8/5 star rating after 134k user reviews.

Animal Company is available now on Quest, and the official website states it's “coming soon” to Steam.