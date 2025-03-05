Animal Company Shoots Past Gorilla Tag To Become Top-Earning Game On Quest

Animal Company is the top-earning Quest game of the week, ahead of both Gorilla Tag and Beat Saber.

Developed by Wooster Games, Animal Company takes clear inspiration from Another Axiom's Gorilla Tag, but with horror elements reminiscent of flatscreen indie hit Lethal Company. Launched last year on Quest, the free-to-play multiplayer game has overtaken Gorilla Tag once more in the top-earning games this week, which is based on a game's overall revenue.

Top-earning games this week on Quest as of March 5, 2025.

It's a notable feat when you consider Gorilla Tag revealed last year that it reached one million daily players, 3 million monthly players, and over $100 million total revenue. Beat Saber also recently released a new 'Shock Drop' DLC for Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us last week, which likely boosted its standings. Presently, Animal Company's add-ons are premium currency or cosmetic packs.

Animal Company sees you exploring creepy environments alone or with others via public and private lobbies. Described as being “survival meets pure chaos,” you're tasked with collecting loot and fending off unusual creatures along the way. Since launch, it's received weekly content updates that include the planetarium, the mining update, a new inventory management system, and various seasonal events.

Evidently, it's been a hit even beyond revenue stats, with a 4.8/5 rating after 58.9k user reviews. While it's behind Gorilla Tag (142.9k), GOLF+ (69.6k), Yeeps: Hide and Seek (69.4k), Gym Class - Basketball (67.9k) and I Am Cat (60.3k) for the most reviews, this puts it firmly ahead of Blade & Sorcery: Nomad (55.8k), Beat Saber (52.3k), I Am Security (46.9k), Rec Room (33.7k), and VRChat (29.9k).

Animal Company is available now as a free-to-play game on the Meta Quest platform.