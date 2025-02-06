Gorilla Tag Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Limited Time Birthday Bash Event

Gorilla Tag is celebrating its fourth anniversary with the new Birthday Bash event starting today.

An in-game community celebration, Another Axiom confirmed that the VR multiplayer hit Gorilla Tag is splitting this planned event across three days. Today kicks off with new merchandise that includes an in-game code for a Party Banana Hat, while more bonus items are unlocked after reaching 10k, 30k and 50k sales respectively.

February 7th introduces limited time cosmetics claimable until March 6; the Lemming Squishy and Windup Toys, plus a 4th Anniversary Badge. Finally, the one-day Birthday Bash event begins on February 8th from 10am PT, with the transformed space featuring a big cake as the centerpiece, decorations, and other party gear. A livestream event from Makeship will later follow between 11am-2pm PT with giveaways.

Gorilla Tag is available as a free-to-play game on Quest and PlayStation VR2, while the Steam release costs $20.