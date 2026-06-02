New VR Games & Releases June 2026: Meta Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, & More

Looking for a list of all the new VR games and DLCs coming to Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and other platforms in June? We've got you covered.

After a busy spring, summer kicks off with two VR showcases: our own UploadVR Summer Showcase on June 12 & the VR Games Showcase in late June. As such, expect this article to be updated multiple times throughout the month with announcements from those and other events.

For now, here are the VR games with scheduled release dates in June.

Update Notice This article was updated on June 4 to add CleanSheet Soccer 2 for a June 11 release date.

Note: games scheduled for a 'June 2026' release are not included in this article as they do not have firm dates. For a broader list of new releases expected in 2026, check out our ongoing watchlist article here.

Dates listed here come from storefront listings, direct communications with developers, and developer social media channels.

An asterisk (*) indicates a game planned to release in Early Access

Fishing Party VR - June 1 (PC VR)

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Fishing Party VR is a physics-based fishing simulation with twenty unique species of fish to catch across five different locations.

Store links - Steam

Sky Legends: An Aeropostal Epic - June 3 (PC VR)

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Sky Legends, is an early 1900s adventure centered on an investigation into an air mail transport company. The investigation spans over ten years of the company's history, told through interactive scenes where players will take control of different pilots and their planes. It released on Meta Quest last month and supports both motion controllers and hand tracking.

Store links - Steam

Outblast - June 4 (Quest, PC VR)

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Outblast is a fast-paced arcade shooter pitting players against a rogue viral intelligence. The campaign spans five different futuristic locations and unique boss fights. The Steam version will also have flatscreen support.

Store links - Steam, Quest

Sugar Madness - June 4 (Quest)

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Sugar Madness is an on-rails wave shooter from JollyCo (Jolly Match 3) with solo and co-op gameplay. This family-friendly adventure pits players against Dr. Sour, a madman who has transformed the sugary inhabitants into dangerous 'candymorphs.'

Store links - Quest

The Boys: Trigger Warning - June 9 (PS VR2)

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The Boys: Trigger Warning is a stealth action game based on the comic book and TV series of the same name from developer Arvore (Pixel Ripped). I reviewed the game when it released on Meta Quest earlier this year, feeling like the game "plays it safe, delivering a run-of-the-mill stealth game lifted by the world it is set in."

Store links - PS VR2

CleanSheet Soccer 2 - June 11 (PS VR2)

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The followup to the Quest exclusive CleanSheet Pro has been built exclusively for Sony's current generation headset. This new entry does not have a subscription fee, focusing on gameplay and replayability with better visuals, full trophy support, and a revamped career mode.

Store links - PS VR2

Downtown Club (1.0 release) - June 11 (Quest)

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Competitive street racer Downtown Club leaves Early Access this month after nearly two years. Since our Early Access review, the game has added multiple new cars and courses. The final release, according to developer Commuter Games, will add voice chat for multiplayer races, improvements to the AI drivers, rain, and slipstream.

Store links - Quest

Spell Siege - June 18 (Quest)

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Spell Siege is a gesture-based magic wave defense game. Defeating enemies earns players 'Sou Essence' that can be cashed in for new spells and special runes to amplify the spells' power.

Store links - Quest

Starvault - June 18 (PC VR)

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Starvault is a VR MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) first person shooter featuring multiple heroes and abilities in 5v5 hero-shooter-style combat. Starvault is currently free to play on Meta Quest with a limited starting selection of heroes to choose from. Per the developer, the Steam version will be a paid app with everything in the game unlocked right away.

Store links - Steam

Project S - June 30 (Quest)

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Project S is a tabletop real time strategy game inspired by classic RTS games from the 1990s. This is a solo developer project with additional planets planned as future DLC add-ons.

Store links - Quest

If we missed any games, feel free to reach out to us at tips@uploadvr.com. This article will be updated with any new additions, cancellations, or delays.