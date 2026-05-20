Sugar Madness Is A New Fast-Paced VR Shooter Coming To Quest In June

Sugar Madness, a new VR shooter from JOLLYCO Inc, will launch on Meta Quest on June 4.

The release date announcement follows a series of open playtests in April , the data from which resulted in refinement of gameplay, performance, and co-op features based on player feedback. The team has now entered the final pre-release stage and the game is coming very soon.

JOLLYCO describes the game as "a fast-paced, arcade-style VR shooter with a mix of mechanics and mini-games. It rewards accuracy, movement, and quick decision-making, while remaining easy to pick up and play."

Sugar Madness can be played solo, or in co-op mode, where teamwork and coordination are essential to overcome more challenging encounters.

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Sugar Madness is a first-person shooter set in a candy-themed world. Dr. Sour, a mad genius, has experimented one too many times, turning the once-sweet confections of the world into rabid "candymorphs." You'll battle through an absurd candy-coated landscape, shooting a vast arsenal of wild weapons at a bizarre gauntlet of enemies. There are on-rails sections, boss fights, mini games, multiplayer, and more.

We'll have a review posted when the game launches. From the videos we've seen, it looks to be a fun and twisted take on the rail shooter, a Disneyland dark ride for people who like House of the Dead.

Sugar Madness is launching on June 4 on Meta Quest.