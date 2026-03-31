VR Shooter Sugar Madness Gameplay Trailer & Playtest Revealed

The makers of the upcoming VR shooter Sugar Madness have released a new gameplay trailer and announced an open playtest.

JollyCo has released a new trailer for their upcoming VR shooter Sugar Madness. Coming to the Meta Horizon Store in spring 2026, Sugar Madness is a fast-paced VR first-person shooter where quick reactions, smart decisions, and precise aim are the keys to survival.

Check out the new gameplay trailer just below.

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In addition to the gameplay trailer, JollyCo has announced that players will soon be able to play the game ahead of release in an open playtest set to start toward the end of April. To join the open playtest, players should join the game's Discord server here.

Sugar Madness is a fast-paced, immersive first-person shooter set in a candy-themed world. Dr. Sour, a mad genius, has experimented one too many times, turning the once-sweet confections of the world into rabid "candymorphs." You'll battle through an absurd candy-coated landscape, shooting a vast arsenal of wild weapons at a bizarre gauntlet of enemies. There are on-rails sections, boss fights, mini games, multiplayer, and more.

Sugar Madness will be launching soon on Meta Quest. Interested players can wishlist the game now.