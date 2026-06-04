Spymaster Early Access Review: Equal Parts Charming & Thrilling

Spymaster continues Innerspace's sterling track record for integrating unique mechanics into what would otherwise be run-of-the-mill gameplay. The extraction-like spy thriller hot-swaps multiple playable characters for timing-based, puzzle-like missions.

A Fisherman's Tale put players in a matryoshka doll-like lighthouse controlling a small, medium, and large sized version of the titular fisherman simultaneously. Maskmaker brought interdimensional traveling by putting on and removing different masks. A Fisherman's Tale 2 (formerly Another Fisherman's Tale) allowed players to detach their head and parts of their body. Innerspace has always created unique games with mechanics not likely to be replicated in other titles. Spymaster's time manipulation system is another triumph for innovative gameplay with endless possibilities for mission scenarios.

The Facts



What is it?: A time-focused spy adventure

Platforms (Early Access): SteamVR,

Release Date: May 7, 2026

Developer: Innerspace

Price: $11.99 : A time-focused spy adventure Meta Quest 3/3S (played on Quest 3): May 7, 2026: Innerspace$11.99

Not surprisingly, I found Spymaster incredibly charming. The low poly art style, light & breezy voice acting, sound design, and the missions themselves all connote a world that doesn't take itself too seriously, even if the subject matter itself is serious. Much like the I Expect You To Die series, Spymaster wants you to smile and have a good time as you're saving the world.

0:00 / 0:52 1×

The basic gameplay loop combines precision, time manipulation, situational awareness, and a bit of speed running into a tidy package that can be picked up and put down in short sessions. Each mission can be accomplished in just a couple of minutes, but expect to spend an extended amount of time fine tuning your run to hit all of the main objectives (and optional side objectives). The first couple of missions are admittedly very easy to allow time for the mechanics to settle in, then the game kicks into gear.

Spymaster has multiple characters, each with their own tools/weapons and personality quirks. You will hop back and forth between them, rewinding time via a wristwatch on the operator's (i.e. your) wrist to retake control at a point of your choosing.

Comfort Innerspace has most expected comfort settings: snap & smooth turning with degree/speed options for both, seated gameplay, and motion vignette with strength variations. It does not have a teleport locomotion feature and the gameplay includes a moderate amount of climbing, running, jumping, and using zip lines. We would not recommend it for new users, but most experienced VR users will be fine.

As an example, a mission based in a Venice, Italy inspired location has multiple drones stationed throughout that will end the mission if either spy is in their line of sight for more than a few seconds. That alone means moving one spy, Tic, forward first to gun it down. This allows Mulligan, the second spy, to zip line to a building in what would have been plain sight of said drone. As Mulligan, you land from the zip line and race downstairs to zap two drones waiting in an alcove with your taser and another on a bridge over the canal.

Back to Tic, who has other guards to take out in a central building before lowering a drawbridge to let Mulligan into the room to secure a briefcase. Mulligan, briefcase secured, gets on a gondola for a gondolier to very slowly paddle towards the extraction point, while being attacked by drones on other gondolas and building patios. Back to Tic, who can either race from building to building to the extraction spot, or stop to take out all of the drones attacking Mulligan. Oh by the way, Mulligan's taser has unlimited charges, but a short range of effect and a cooldown time. Tic's pistol is more effective from range, but she has limited ammo.

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This entire scenario can be completed in less than 90 seconds. I know because one of the side objectives challenges you to beat that time. I spent nearly a full hour in this mission, constantly rewinding and swapping characters to figure out which agent needed to take out which drone for maximum efficiency. I had Tic do most of the combat, which came back to bite me at the extraction point when I ran out of bullets and got killed. So I turned back time and made Tic pause long enough for Mulligan's gondola to arrive to tase the final drone. Dying isn't a threat here with the time rewind feature so much as an inconvenience. I thought I had the run figured out, only to have to make more adjustments.

After each mission, a cinematic replay of the successful run from multiple camera angles plays. This is a bit dicey in places because depending on your timing, there may be several seconds of no action because the spy is elsewhere at that time. It's an interesting presentation idea that needs more time in the oven before the final release. After this, it's back to the boat that serves as the spy team's hub for the next mission or to replay a previous mission to complete missing side objectives or get a faster time.

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It's tough to put a gameplay time on this game because you could just as easily race through it in a couple of hours doing the bare minimum or spend upwards of eight hours if, like me, you are a bit Type A and care about efficiency.

Spymaster - Final Verdict

Innerspace's flair for eccentric, surreal gameplay continues with Spymaster. It's a fun romp of an espionage adventure that is not like anything I've played in VR. The formula also lends itself to expansions with new, more intricate mechanics and different spies. It lives and dies on the mission gameplay, which thankfully is executed very well.

UploadVR uses a 5-Star rating system for our game reviews – you can read a breakdown of each star rating in our review guidelines. As an early access release, this review is unscored.