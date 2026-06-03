Supernatural To Return Under New Independent Company As Coaches Rejoin Platform

Supernatural is returning under a new independent company, with Meta handing the IP back to the original founders and coaches who are reuniting to carry the VR fitness service forward.

Supernatural was originally created by Within, the immersive technology company founded by Chris Milk and Aaron Koblin, before being acquired by Meta in 2023. The new company, called Supernatural Health, says it plans to launch a new Supernatural experience on Quest this fall. In its FAQ, the company describes the new version as retaining the “same coaches, same DNA, same mission” as the original service, while also making clear that the transition will not simply continue the existing Meta-owned platform unchanged.

The announcement comes five months after Meta halted development of the service. In January, the company said Supernatural would no longer receive “new content or feature updates” as part of a restructuring that also saw multiple VR studios shut down. At the time, UploadVR reported that subscribers could continue accessing the existing workout library, but the coaches who helped define the service would no longer appear in new content.

While the existing workout library remained available, Meta's decision left the platform's long-term future unclear. UploadVR later reported that Supernatural continued ranking near the top of the Meta Quest charts even after Meta paused content updates and laid off much of the team behind it. The same report noted that Supernatural’s subscription model, brand recognition, and strong engagement made it one of the few clear consumer success stories in VR fitness, even as users began exploring alternatives.

Photo: Supernatural Health

Now, Supernatural Health says the platform is being rebuilt by original Within founders Chris Milk and Aaron Koblin alongside returning coaches and a small core team. The company says the existing Meta-operated version will remain available through December 3, 2026.

The return of the coaches addresses one of the biggest concerns raised by subscribers after Meta halted development earlier this year. When Meta halted new content earlier this year, UploadVR noted that subscribers could still work out with Supernatural’s existing library, but only through archived coach recordings. The coaches, who had become a defining part of the platform’s identity and community, appeared to have no future role in the service.

Supernatural Health is also warning users that the transition will not be seamless. Existing accounts and subscriptions will not automatically transfer to the new platform, which will use fresh accounts and a new privacy policy. The company says it is exploring ways to preserve user history such as streaks, badges, join dates, favorites, and workout history, though it has not guaranteed that all account data will carry forward.

Music licensing remains another challenge for the new company. UploadVR previously identified expiring music rights as one of the biggest uncertainties surrounding Supernatural’s long-term future. Supernatural Health now says the new service will include “as much of the original catalog” as possible while continuing to expand and evolve its music library over time.

The company also confirmed pricing will increase under the new independent structure. The service will return to its pre-Meta pricing of $20 per month or $200 per year. Users who join as Founding Members will be eligible for a discounted first-year rate of $180 annually. Supernatural Health says the higher pricing is intended to support employee salaries and benefits, music licensing, new features, and a sustainable career path for coaches.

Screen capture from Supernatural Health

Supernatural Health did not disclose financial terms surrounding the transition away from Meta ownership. In its FAQ, the company described the move as reflecting “a shared belief that Supernatural’s community is best served by a focused, independent team,” while also saying Meta had been “supportive throughout” the process.

The transition is notable because Meta has historically retired VR services rather than transferring them to new ownership. Supernatural's continuation under an independent company marks a different outcome for a Meta-owned VR property.

Supernatural Health says additional details regarding account migration, signup procedures, and the launch timeline will be shared in the months ahead.