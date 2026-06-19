FunFitLand's SwingFit Finds Its Own Rhythm In VR Fitness

Flow-based workouts have become one of VR fitness's most important categories. Supernatural helped popularize the format, while other VR fitness apps have introduced their own interpretations recently. FunFitLand's new SwingFit mode is the latest entrant.

After spending time with its public preview and speaking with founder Dr. Meng Zhang, coaches Dasha Walmsley and Mike Pistilli, and choreographer Janet Zhang, I came away convinced that FunFitLand isn't simply adding its own version of a flow-based workout. SwingFit stands on its own, but it also arrives at a time when the broader platform is expanding in several interesting directions.

FunFitLand's Take On Flow

Anyone familiar with flow-style workouts will immediately recognize the foundation. SwingFit places a club in each hand and asks users to strike, sweep, and move through a series of targets synchronized to music. Like other flow-oriented fitness experiences, the emphasis is on continuous movement and full-body engagement.

Where SwingFit distinguishes itself from FunFitLand's other workout modes is in how physical the movement feels. Dasha Walmsley believes that difference starts with the movement itself.

"The difference is that physiologically, there is a push movement. There is a pull movement," Walmsley explained. "In the movement world, there are three planes of motion. There's the frontal one, the side one, and then there's the circumduction all around."

Circumduction refers to a circular movement pattern that combines rotation and reach, something SwingFit encourages throughout its workouts.

Fitness Coaches: Dasha Walmsley, Mike Pistilli, Alice Marchesin

Walmsley said she became convinced of SwingFit's potential after spending time researching how the movement style differed from existing modes.

"The amazing feeling that you get is because you are encouraged to stretch your arms wider," she said. "You do all this pivoting and twisting and rotational movement. It's more of a three-dimensional movement."

She also believes SwingFit's movement patterns activate parts of the body that don't receive as much attention in other workout modes.

"What's amazing is the contrast of actually striking with force and then being able to decelerate the movement as well," Walmsley said. "You keep switching between power and winding it down again."

That constant transition between acceleration, follow-through, and retraction creates a different physical sensation than either GrooveFit or CombatFit on their own.

"There are a lot of muscles on the back that, in Groove for example, you don't activate in quite the same way," Walmsley explained. "With SwingFit, you get the little muscles in the back, like your shoulder stabilizers and your thoracic spine activating from that retraction and follow-through movement."

That description matched my own experience.

At various points, SwingFit felt less like a rhythm game and more like a choreographed movement sequence. The closest comparison I could think of was a Jedi lightsaber battle or martial arts. The movements flow together naturally, encouraging torso rotation, reaching, lunging, and sweeping motions rather than simply reacting to incoming targets.

Mike Pistilli sees that sense of embodiment as part of the appeal.

"We all want to be warriors," Pistilli said. "We want to have swords. We want to go into battle."

That fantasy element helps transform the experience from a workout into something more immersive. Rather than simply hitting targets for points, users are encouraged to move with power and intention, creating a stronger connection between the physical movement and what they see inside the headset.

0:00 / 2:32 1× SwingFit Preview gameplay (Light Intensity), captured on Meta Quest 3

Why SwingFit Feels Different

Flow workouts are no longer unique within VR fitness.

What makes SwingFit stand out is the way FunFitLand integrates movement, visuals, sound, and haptic feedback into a single experience.

One of the things I've always appreciated about FunFitLand is the feeling of impact. Successful strikes don't simply register. Targets explode with synchronized audio, controller vibration, visual effects, and movement timing that create a surprising sense of physicality.

Pistilli believes part of that sensation comes from the physical connection between the movement and the controllers themselves.

"You need to grip that bat, that baton, that club," he said. "You need to feel that shake when you explode those targets. It's just a completely different vibe."

SwingFit builds directly on that foundation.

Every successful strike feels rewarding. Sound effects reinforce the movement. Haptic feedback adds weight. Visual effects complete the illusion. Individually, none of these elements would be remarkable. Working together, they create a level of responsiveness that feels both surprisingly alive and exceptionally polished.

According to Dr. Zhang, SwingFit proved significantly more difficult to develop than previous modes because it required combining the flowing movement patterns of GrooveFit with the power and impact associated with CombatFit.

Photo: SwingFit/FunFitLand

Music also plays a central role.

Janet Zhang explained that choreography begins with the music itself. Melodies inspire flowing movement patterns while stronger rhythmic sections influence target placement and impact moments. Rather than simply matching beats, lessons are built around the emotional progression of a song.

The moments that stayed with me weren't necessarily the fastest or most intense. They were the moments when movement, music, visuals, sound, and feedback seemed to click into sync.

A Public Preview Designed To Be Shared

Unlike a traditional beta test, FunFitLand is opening SwingFit to anyone interested in trying it on Meta Quest.

The public preview requires no subscription, no trial commitment, and no invitation. Users who join receive free access to three SwingFit workouts spanning Light, Medium, and Intense difficulty levels, giving them an opportunity to experience the new mode while the team gathers feedback ahead of launch. Participants can also explore other FunFitLand experiences during the preview period, which is currently scheduled to run through the end of June.

The company is also encouraging existing users to invite friends to participate.

According to Dr. Zhang, the goal is straightforward.

"We're still working out how best to spread the word, but the intent is simple: invite as many people as we can, gather feedback from a wider audience, and let them feel something that's different and uniquely FunFitLand."

Many VR fitness users have spent the past several months researching alternatives following Meta's decision to shut down the Supernatural studio. Although Supernatural is now set to continue under a new independent company, that period of uncertainty encouraged many users to explore other options. Rather than asking prospective users to commit to another subscription, FunFitLand is giving them an opportunity to experience SwingFit firsthand.

Photo: SwingFit/FunFitLand

Taking Its Own Swing

For FunFitLand, SwingFit's arrival comes during a period of transition across the VR fitness landscape.

"A lot of VR fitness users are looking for what comes next," Zhang told me following our conversation. "We'd love for them to try FunFitLand, not as a temporary stand-in, but as a real alternative built with long-term conviction."

He also welcomed comparisons.

"If people compare SwingFit to what they loved in Supernatural or FitXR, we genuinely welcome it. This is our own take on flow, power, coaching, music, and full-body movement."

After spending time with SwingFit, that feels like a fair assessment.

The mode clearly belongs in the same conversation as other flow-based fitness experiences. While the influences are obvious, FunFitLand's visual style, coaching approach, and emphasis on impact feedback make SwingFit feel unmistakably like a FunFitLand workout.

Many VR fitness enthusiasts, myself included, already maintain subscriptions to multiple services because each offers a different experience. The goal may be similar, but Supernatural, FitXR, and FunFitLand each create a different atmosphere through their coaches, music, movement design, and overall approach to motivation.

For some users, SwingFit and FunFitLand may become a primary workout destination. For others, they may simply earn a place alongside the services they already use. After spending time with the preview, both outcomes seem entirely plausible.

Photo: SwingFit/FunFitLand

A Broader Experience

As much as SwingFit impressed me, it was only part of the story.

FunFitLand recently launched Space, a new feature designed for moments when users aren't looking for a workout at all. Rather than focusing on fitness goals or performance metrics, Space allows users to relax inside the platform's virtual environments, stretch, breathe, explore, or simply spend time in a calming setting.

After spending time in several of its environments, I found myself appreciating the same attention to atmosphere and audio design that runs throughout the rest of the platform.

The company also introduced Activity, a social feed that lets users follow friends, view completed workouts and achievements, celebrate milestones through kudos, and stay connected to the broader FunFitLand community.

During our conversation, Dasha Walmsley spoke about the value of having different experiences available for different emotional states. Some days users may want an intense workout. Other days they may simply want a place to relax, breathe, explore, or unwind.

FunFitLand's new meditative Space environments

Space and Activity represent two sides of that broader vision. One is focused on restoration and reflection, while the other is designed to strengthen community and motivation.

That vision encompasses fitness, wellness, social connection, and self-improvement within the same platform. Activity's social features, including follows, kudos, and workout sharing, support that goal today, while multiplayer functionality is currently in development. As FunFitLand founder Dr. Zhang put it, "The idea is not just fitness. It's an everyday go-to app."

New Social Activity Feature, FunFitLand

Accessibility By Design

When I first covered FunFitLand last year, much of the conversation centered on making fitness feel approachable for people who might never set foot in a gym. That philosophy remains visible throughout the platform today.

The app already includes dedicated seated classes, low-impact options, and restorative collections. During our conversation, Dr. Zhang highlighted several design decisions that many users may never consciously notice.

One example appears when users participate in certain classes while seated. Rather than forcing the same movement patterns, target placement quietly adapts to make the workout more comfortable and achievable from a seated position.

The platform's bright orange-and-blue visual palette also serves a practical purpose beyond branding. According to Dr. Zhang, the high-contrast color combination was chosen in part to improve visibility for many users with low vision or color blindness.

The team is also exploring additional accessibility options, including potential one-arm workout support and expanded language capabilities.

Photo: SwingFit/FunFitLand

A Continued Evolution

A year ago, when I first covered FunFitLand, the conversation centered on making movement feel enjoyable, approachable, and sustainable.

Those ideas are still there. What has changed is the scope of the platform.

Over the past year, FunFitLand has expanded its coaching roster, introduced the meditation-focused FlowFit series, and launched Space and Activity, broadening its focus beyond fitness alone. At the same time, the company continues to invest heavily in fitness itself, with SwingFit representing its latest workout experience.

What isn't in doubt is that SwingFit gives people a reason to take a closer look. By opening the preview to everyone, FunFitLand is giving prospective users an easy way to experience SwingFit while also discovering everything else the platform has to offer.

My time with the SwingFit preview was enough to leave me wanting more. SwingFit felt impressively polished, adapting naturally to a flow-based format while feeling unmistakably like a FunFitLand workout.

FunFitLand is available as a free download on the Meta Quest store, and offers subscriptions for either $9.99 monthly or $99 annually. It is also available on the Apple Vision Pro, though the newly announced features will not arrive on Apple's headset immediately. According to Dr. Zhang, Space is expected to arrive on Vision Pro before the end of Q3 2026, with SwingFit planned for early Q4 2026 following additional refinement and testing on Quest.