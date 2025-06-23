FunFitLand Is A Compelling Workout On Quest With Mixed Reality & Hand Tracking

Over the past 14 months I’ve lost more than 35 pounds working out primarily in VR.

I’ve never enjoyed exercise. I avoided gyms. I could never stick to any kind of routine, and nothing clicked. Then I started looking through the many VR fitness apps and what surprised me the most was how much fun I found exploring them.

What made VR different for me was the environment. There was no judgment, no mirrors, no pressure to compete. I didn’t have to drive anywhere or psych myself up for a crowded class. I could just put on the headset and start moving – in my own space, on my own terms. That shift made fitness feel less like a chore and more like something I actually wanted to do. I began looking forward to getting “in-headset” and working up a sweat. The combination of movement, music, gamified interaction, and full-body immersion created something I hadn’t found anywhere else. It wasn’t just tolerable. It was fun.

As I tested out VR fitness apps, a few quickly became part of my regular routine. One of them was an early-access app with a funny name: FunFitLand. I downloaded it early in my fitness journey, and early in their development journey as well – the app was in Alpha release stage when I first used it in early 2024. At the time, it was still evolving, but something about it grabbed me right away.

Fitness Dancing & Combat With Hand Tracking & Controllers

To me, FunFitLand feels very light and approachable. Michael Zhang, CEO of DelightScape Interactive and the creator of FunFitLand, told me the idea started with his mother. She wanted to stay active but couldn’t connect with traditional exercise routines. That challenge became the foundation for the app’s design. It aims to make movement feel approachable and fun, especially for people who don’t see themselves as typical fitness “types”.

“We need to lower the barrier for people to reconnect with themselves. Movement. Mindfulness. Inner strength. These things shouldn’t be luxuries. They should be accessible to everyone,” Zhang wrote in a prepared statement.

A significant amount of my time in FunFitLand, particularly when dancing, has been using hand tracking. In a lot of VR apps, hand tracking can feel unreliable or gimmicky. But here, it feels intentional and expressive.

I remember one of my first sessions clearly. I chose a DanceFit routine expecting to just test the mechanics. Ten minutes in, I was completely absorbed – not just moving but enjoying myself. The environment is vibrant, the pacing is smooth, and the voice guidance struck the right tone. It isn’t overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like it is trying too hard to be motivational. It feels honest. I came out of the session sweaty, smiling, and genuinely surprised at how much I wanted to do another one.

Of all the fitness apps in my rotation, Supernatural draws the closest comparison to FunFitLand. Supernatural was one of the earliest and most polished fitness offerings available on the Quest platform, and Meta purchased Supernatural in 2021 to bring it in-house. It’s easy to see why it’s so popular. The music is licensed from “mostly independent artists to the world for the first time” and the environments are breathtaking, with flow-state and boxing routines being thoughtfully crafted.

FunFitLand shares some of that DNA. It also places you in beautiful environments and guides you through full-body movement. But there are key differences. In place of Supernatural’s Flow mode, FunFitLand offers DanceFit, which feels less about structured repetition and more about expressive movement. Instead of abstract triangles and orbs, FunFitLand’s CombatFit boxing uses colorful targets and clearly designed mechanics that combine boxing movements with game-like visuals.

And while Supernatural’s music library benefits from high-profile licensed tracks, FunFitLand works with original or non-commercially licensed music – something that allows them to reach a broader audience globally. That’s worth noting, since Supernatural is only available in the US and Canada, while FunFitLand is accessible worldwide.

In practice, I don’t miss the Billboard hits. The tracks in FunFitLand are rhythmic, well-curated, and tightly synced to each workout. It may not have the star power of Supernatural’s playlists, but it absolutely holds its own in terms of energy and atmosphere.

In DanceFit, you move through sweeping arcs and patterns that build a natural sense of rhythm and flow. The experience feels expressive and personal, more like guided movement than strict choreography. Subtle visual cues help direct your hands without ever feeling intrusive. It’s approachable for newcomers but still offers room for experienced users to move with creativity and confidence.

CombatFit also supports hand tracking, allowing you to strike targets without controllers. I prefer the added feedback of haptics but it’s impressive how well the hand tracking works too. Giving users that choice adds a welcome layer of flexibility.

If you’re using a headset like the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3/3S or Quest Pro, FunFitLand gives you the option to switch on mixed reality mode. That means you can still see your physical space while you’re working out. It adds a layer of comfort, especially in tighter rooms or shared spaces, and helps prevent the usual stubbed toes, knocked-over chairs, and stepped-on pets.

Zhang described over written responses doing a session with his mother using mixed reality. They were in the same room, visible to each other through passthrough doing the same workout in headset. That blend of physical and digital presence created something unique – a sense of connection that full VR sometimes can’t replicate. I’ve tried it myself and understand the appeal, especially in shared spaces. That said, I still prefer full immersion for my solo workouts. FunFitLand’s virtual environments are vibrant and polished, with high-resolution visuals that really pull you in.

Fitness coach Dasha Walmsley is one of the standout voices in FunFitLand. Her tone during DanceFit sessions is clear, grounded, and emotionally responsive. Before recording voiceovers, she collaborates closely with the choreography team to align each routine with its intended mood and pacing. Her goal is not just to lead a workout but to guide, encourage, and connect.

As she put it over email, “I’m only a tiny human pouring her soul out on set, genuinely wishing someone on the other side will share the emotion.”

CombatFit features a different instructor, the upbeat and energetic Coach Mike. Both coaches bring distinct personalities to their sessions and gradually build a sense of rapport with users. Over time, it begins to feel like they’re speaking directly to you rather than reciting preset instructions. And yes, Coach Mike looks like he could punch through a brick wall – in the nicest way possible. That connection matters. When you’re sweating through a tough sequence, hearing someone who sounds like they’re right there with you makes a big difference, and it pushes you to complete the session.

Development on the app is ongoing, and recent updates include adjustable barrier heights in both workout types, customizable target size and reach in DanceFit, and a single-lane mode – ideal for smaller play spaces or users with limited mobility. That inclusive spirit extends far beyond gameplay. In Facebook groups and creator spaces, users share sweaty selfies, stories of transformation, and supportive advice.

One of the most powerful examples comes from Jacqueline Drake, a therapist, artist, and life coach who incorporates VR into clinical therapy at The Drake Center for Transforming Conversations. Known on YouTube as 'VR for Mind, Body & Creative Spirit with Jacqueline', Drake uses DanceFit sessions with clients recovering from depression, anxiety, trauma, and life transitions.

“For me, FunFitLand checks every box,” she told me during our video call interview. “It supports the mind, body, and creative spirit. That makes it uniquely effective as a post-treatment tool in our integration programs.”

Drake began using VR herself during the pandemic after closing her healing arts gallery. She says she lost over 100 pounds, regained a sense of self, and began using movement in VR as a meditative and emotional outlet. She now introduces FunFitLand to patients emerging from ketamine therapy and teaches them to use it as part of a new lifestyle.

“I’ve never met anyone who came out of a DanceFit session feeling sad,” she said. “It’s play, it’s presence, and it’s deeply therapeutic. That’s why I recommend it. Not just for physical health, but for emotional resilience and creative reconnection.”

Her story reflects a growing use case for VR fitness apps – not just as workout tools, but as platforms for embodied wellness, community support, and personal transformation. This is why I stuck with VR fitness when nothing else worked for me. When the barrier to entry is low and the vibe is welcoming, showing up gets easier. FunFitLand has been an important part of my health journey. It wasn’t the only app I used, but it's become one of my most consistent tools. Some days I wanted something fast and intense. Other days, I just need to move and feel good. This app gives me both. It helps make fitness feel like something I could enjoy, not just endure. That mindset shift is what's making the progress stick.

Zhang mentioned several additions coming to future versions of FunFitLand. These include new workout types, smartwatch and fitness tracker integration, a multiplayer mode, and expanded footwork routines. He emphasized the care his team is taking to be sure to implement new modes in a way that enhances the experience and aligns with the “effortless feeling” that they are targeting.

FunFitLand competes in a crowded field of VR fitness apps, but takes an approach that works particularly well for me. Rather than focusing on intensity or brand-name playlists, it emphasizes accessibility and long-term consistency. The experience feels user-centered, with room to move at your own pace. I've never connected with traditional workouts and the difference in this approach makes a difference. Zhang set out to build something inviting and, based on my time with the app, I’d say they’ve succeeded.