FunFitLand Adds Moving Meditation Series To The Fitness Platform

FunFitLand is introducing a “moving meditation” series to the VR fitness platform today.

Now live on Quest, the latest FunFitLand update adds what developer DelightScape Interactives calls one of its “most significant additions” yet since launching in October 2023. Joining previous activities involving boxing, dance, and general wellness workouts, today's update adds 'FlowFit: A Moving Meditation Series' to “help players release tension and restore balance.”

Guided by coach Dasha Walmsley, FlowFit promises a journey across bioluminescent landscapes that requires full-body movements, which has been choreographed to ambient music and natural soundscapes. The first two experiences in the FlowFit series are available today, with more to follow in the future.

“This isn’t a workout. It’s a release,” says Walmsley in a prepared statement. “It’s a chance to reconnect with your body and your soul, to soften, to let go. Even just a few minutes in this space can help you feel more open and more at home in yourself.”

FunFitLand is available now on the Meta Quest platform as a subscription for $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually. A free trial is also available.