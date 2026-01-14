Supernatural Coaches Face Same Fate As Oculus Home & Echo Arena

In 2023, Meta evicted some of their most engaged users from their highly customized Oculus Homes in PC VR systems.

Overnight, users found themselves losing years of effort and love they poured into those places in VR. That same year Meta shut down beloved zero-g sport Echo VR and closed the studio behind the game, Ready At Dawn.

Players flew a plane over the offices at Meta with the message "Don't Kill VR Esports" but they still found themselves booted from the place on Meta's servers where they made friends and weathered the early days of the pandemic.

While we reported Armature, Twisted Pixel and Sanzaru Games joining the list of studios shut down by Meta, another product acquired by Mark Zuckerberg's team "will no longer receive new content or feature updates", according to a note posted to the official Supernatural group on Facebook.

That's a very corporate way of saying that the coaches who defined the fitness service Supernatural – humans like Leanne Pedante credited by some of the service's users for saving their lives – are now also no longer welcome on Meta's servers.

Supernatural users can still log in and interact with the ghosts of their fitness coaches, like the laugh track on an old TV show, but the coaches that helped so many will not be making new appearances in headset.

"What the fuck," wrote one user on the official Supernatural Community group with 60 upvotes. "I am so sorry for all the amazing coaches who are losing jobs and the people in the background. And so upset that the only thing I've consistently loved for exercise is ending. What happens when song license is over?"

Another comment with more than 600 upvotes: "If you're no longer updating the content, there should no longer be a yearly fee. If content is and will remain static, there should be a one time charge."

"As a user since the beginning, I feel like my heart's been ripped out!" wrote another.

Meta directed subscribers with questions to email support.