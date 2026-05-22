Everything Announced AT The Ruff Talk VR Showcase Today

Here's our rundown of all of the new game announcements and updates from the latest Ruff Talk Showcase today.

In response to feedback, this recap article will be separated into three categories: new game announcements, game content updates, and new gameplay trailers.

The entire show is available on YouTube now.

New Game Announcements

These are brand new games revealed during the showcase. These all have separate articles with more details available. Click each game title to jump to dedicated articles with more information.

Coming to Meta Quest

Survive the Night is a free-to-play co-op action roguelite from The Binary Mill (Into Black, Resist). Players work together to complete mini-game challenges and defeat enemies in a surreal game show setting.

Coming to Meta Quest & Steam (no store listing available yet).

OogaBonk is a chaotic prehistoric VR sandbox that combines Gorilla Tag-style movement with multiplayer exploration, collectibles, and customizable player bases. OogaBonk is from Flat Hill Games (The Mixologist, Clash of Chefs VR).

Coming to Meta Quest.

Just Hoops Nano is a mixed reality mini basketball game designed around hand tracking coming to Meta Quest this summer. Nano is a miniaturized offshoot of Just Hoops from developer Realcast.

Coming to Meta Quest.

Cozy Worlds Together, a free companion app that allows up to 12 players to explore Cozy Worlds creations together, is coming to Quest headsets in June. Developed by original Cozy Worlds developer VRTogether, players who own Cozy Worlds can export and share their custom creations, while friends can join and play for free.

Coming to SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest.

Order 13 VR is a VR adaptation of Order 13, a creepy warehouse simulator in which players must package and manage shipments while a mysterious and menacing presence lurks in the shadows. The VR version comes from Bowl of Tentacles, who just recently released Evil Inside VR.

New Content or DLC

These games are out now and have new content, free or paid, coming soon. Click on the titles for more information.

Available now on Steam and Meta Quest.

Scared by Squares first announced a multiplayer addition at last year's UploadVR Winter Showcase. The co-op mode for the spooky cube-based platformer is still expected sometime this year after missing the originally stated December 2025 release date.

Available now on Meta Quest and Steam.

The Obsessive Shadow is a horror survival game where players have to use a flashlight and their wits to fend off a stalker attempting to infiltrate their home. A new mixed reality mode brings the gameplay into your actual play space.

Available free-to-play now on Meta Quest.

Clonk is a free-to-play party game adding a new game mode, Clonkball. Best described as 'Rocket League with guns', players use weapons to manipulate a giant ball into the opponents' goal. Clonk also has a non-VR PC mode on the way.

Available now on Meta Quest and Steam.

Neolithic LLC, which makes the physics-based VR survival game Neolithic Dawn, has announced an upcoming base-building update will launch in June. The free update introduces player-built shelters, new environmental systems, and expanded survival mechanics across every open-world map in the game.

Available now on Meta Quest. Coming soon to Steam.

Dark Trip is a Lovecraftian escape room horror game where you have to pop pills to induce hallucinations in order to proceed from room to room. Developer iWorlds is taking its mind-bending title to Steam with both VR and flatscreen support.

New Gameplay Trailers

These are all already released or previously-known upcoming VR games with new gameplay footage or developer diaries featured in the showcase. All of the trailers are viewable in this article.

Knights of Fiona

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Coming to Meta Quest 3/3S and Steam.

Knights of Fiona is a co-op JRPG from Character Bank (Ruins Magus). It completed a 1.5 million yen Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, roughly $9,426, and more than doubled that goal.

How To God

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Available now on Meta Quest. Coming soon to Steam.

How To God is a god simulation and world builder that just got an art style and visual upgrade by fan request.

Fixer Undercover

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Available now on Meta Quest. Coming soon to Steam.

Fixer Undercover is a spy-themed escape room narrative adventure. We previously reviewed it on Meta Quest, rating it 4 out of 5 stars.

Disembodied

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Coming to Meta Quest.

Disembodied was first announced at the 2024 UploadVR Summer Showcase. It is a hand tracked reality platformer that transforms the player's real hand movements into physics-based gameplay.

Loop One Done

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Available now on Meta Quest. Coming soon to Steam.

Loop One Done originated as a mixed reality automation experience on Quest. A Steam port has been announced with an immersive VR world that will also be brought to the Quest version of the game.

Warchasm

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Available now on Meta Quest & Steam.

Warchasm is an on-rails, fast-paced arcade shoot 'em up that pits players against hordes of mechs across an alien world.

System Critical 3

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Coming soon to PlayStation VR2.

The third entry in the Mega Man-inspired action platformer series adds dynamic lighting and shadows in its upcoming PS VR2 launch.

Pedal Rebel

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Coming soon to Steam and Meta Quest.

Pedal Rebel transforms any exercise bike into a cyberpunk themed motorbike racing game. Players can keep track of their fitness, gaming performance, stats and high scores while engaging in an immersive story.

Hyperlane Highway

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Coming to Steam in Early Access in Q4 2026.

Hyperlane Highway is a roguelite shooter that utilizes a unique 'head-leaning' locomotion system designed to mitigate VR motion sickness. Players steer their way through futuristic environments by leaning their head and body in different directions with the hoverboard matching the movements.

Adrian's Quest

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Coming to Steam. Meta Quest and PS VR2 versions are planned for after the PC VR release.

Adrian's Quest is a sci-fi action-adventure set on an alien world. Players embody an android caught between rival factions vying for control of the largely abandoned planet.

Exoshock

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We've gone hands-on with the 'Founder's Edition' of this first person shooter.

Viper Vice

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Available now on Meta Quest.

This Saints Row and Grand Theft Auto-inspired open world crime adventure has an ambitious roadmap ahead of it. Its latest update adds new optional side jobs like Police Enforcer and activities for players to play in their downtime like basketball.

Project Nova

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Available on Meta Quest and Steam.

Project: Nova is a space-based puzzler that tasks players with repairing broken systems on an interplanetary vessel. The game adapts to choices made by the player with multiple endings depending on how repairs are completed.