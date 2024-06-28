The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2024: Everything Announced!

Thank you, everyone, for checking out The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2024! This time, we had the opportunity to broadcast to over 30,000 viewers between our site, IGN, and the content creators and developers who restreamed the show. We put the spotlight on more than 50 virtual and mixed reality experiences from indie and large studios within the community.

Weren’t able to catch the live show? Not to worry! You can watch the entire thing here when you get a chance. In the meantime, keep reading for a comprehensive list of everything that happened at UVRSS24. Don’t forget to check out the pre-show with Ian and Don!

UVRSS24 was made possible through the generous support of this season’s sponsors: Smash Drums, Holotanks, Underworld Overseer, SOAR, Deep Matrix, and Farbridge. Again - thank you! Our list wouldn’t be complete without humbly thanking Humble Bundle for partnering up with us for another showcase and offering awesome games at a big discount.

Now let’s get down to business!

Smash Drums wasn’t only our main sponsor, but they surprised us with a new 8-player Rock Show arena and the new mixed reality mode exclusive to the Meta Quest platform. They also revealed new updates on the horizon, so stay tuned!

Maestro announced that the game can be preordered on Meta Quest and added to Steam wishlists. Preorder the game today or test out the demo.

Head over to the Laser Dance Meta Quest store page and wishlist the game that turns your living room into a laser obstacle course.

Quest 3 exclusive Starship Home revealed a trailer showcasing new updates to the mixed reality game in more detail than ever before.

While CoasterMania is already available in early access on App Lab, players can expect the game to be released in the official Meta Quest store on October 3rd, 2024.

Pencil! is a mixed reality educational app that teaches users how to draw on Meta Quest.

Middle Man Games revealed the impending launch of Disembodied , expected sometime within the next year to Meta Quest.

Airspace Defender entertained us with its take on Missile Command with a call to action - players can join the public BETA and try the game out ahead of its release.

Have a penchant for digging things up? Dig VR revealed its new features in a gameplay trailer on Quest.

Viewers got an exclusive first look at Walkabout Mini Golf: Wallace and Gromit , which is expected to launch on July 25th, 2024, allowing players to shoot a round of golf through the characters’ 62 West Wallaby Street home.

Myron Games dropped the announcement of its dungeon management experience Underworld Overseer and got us excited about a Dungeon Keeper reinvention in VR, coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Thrasher fans can expect a release of the game on SteamVR in December 2024, following Apple Vision Pro and Quest in July.

Explore the backlots of Battywood with new levels in Triband’s What The Bat: Battywood , available for Quest, SteamVR, and PSVR2.

Step into the shoes of the bassist of Lovesick , a punk band about to go on an adventure in an alternate reality. Rose City Games revealed the new game and teased another in the works, leaving us curious about when in 2025 we’ll get to play this one.

Mike VRO announced 2080 Games with announcements about two very different games. Play mixed reality pool with friends in Miracle Pool on via the Meta Quest store, or dive into deep space with Memoreum on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Hide The Corpse revealed a full look at the title guaranteed to create giggles.

CONVRGENCE made its showcase debut with an exclusive trailer premiere and the announcement of Update 1: Night Raids for SteamVR on June 3rd, 2024.

How’s your balancing act? Does It Stack challenges players to stack everyday items, without toppling the pile.

Set to launch in Fall 2024, Metal: Hellslinger VR announced that their demo is now available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR.

Farbridge Inc. teased a definite launch date for Homeworld: Vast Reaches . While it’s available for Meta Quest today, players will find it on SteamVR on November 14th, 2024.

MyDearest revealed the Kickstarter announcement for Mecha Force , currently on Meta Quest via SideQuest and AppLab.

Deep Cuts let us know that the title will be ready for a Fall 2024 launch on Meta Quest.

What’s better than kitties playing sports? You’ll have to find out after playing ARVORE’s cute cat game, Clawball .

Holotanks hits the showcase stage with a bang, presenting Fortell Games’ mixed reality combat experience on App Lab.

Virtual Age revealed the Meta Quest store official trailer for Ember Souls , available to play at the end of 2024.

Preorder Zero Caliber 2 today for Meta Quest in advance of the game’s launch on July 11th, 2024.

Tigertron announced the September 5th, 2024 release of Starwave to the official Meta Quest store.

Bounce Arcade takes players inside a virtual pinball machine and its expected to hit Meta Quest in Fall 2024, and can be wishlisted today!

Maze Theory teased the release of Infinite Inside , a mixed reality adventure, with an official trailer ahead of the July 12th, 2024 launch across all platforms.

Into story-driven horror in VR? By Grit Alone can be preordered today ahead of the game’s launch to Meta Quest in September 2024.

Head-banging metalheads alike can hop into the new Pantera x Disturbed music pack for Drums Rock , available July 18th, 2024 for Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PSVR2.

SOAR becomes available in early access for Meta Quest in June 2024.

Wired Productions and Nosebleed Interactive announced that Arcade Paradise VR , already now available for Meta Quest, will be dropping on SteamVR and PSVR2 later in 2024.

Has Stilt been sitting in your wishlist? On June 27th, 2024, players can now experience the new multiplayer lobby for Quest via SideQuest and AppLab, PSVR2, and SteamVR.

For Meta Quest and SteamVR, CyDream went live with their mixed reality + multiplayer update to Battle Talent during the premiere.

The much-anticipated Brazen Blaze was revealed with a July 18th, 2024 release date for Meta Quest and SteamVR. Pre-orders are open today and include a discount and exclusive character skin.

Beyond Frames Entertainment dropped the world premiere of Escaping Wonderland , set to hit the Meta Quest store in Fall 2024.

From our sponsor Deep Matrix, Dixotomia is available on SteamVR, and SideQuest + App Lab for Quest on December 24th, 2024. Check out the free demo in the meantime.

Available in Q3 of 2024, explore the universe with Astro Hunters VR from Wenkly Studio on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Cave Digger 2 by VRKiwi receives a mixed reality update for the Quest 3 which goes live June 27th, 2024.

We received a behind-the-scenes look at the creation process behind Astra , available on Meta Quest today.

GoRapid Studio presented The Burst which will be available on the official Meta Quest store on July 25th, 2024.

Coming to Quest via App Lab, SteamVR, Pico, and Viveport on September 15th, 2024, Venture's Gauntlet hit us with a multiplayer update announcement.

Madison VR by Perp Games is already out on SteamVR and PSVR2, but in the summer of 2024, it will be available for Meta Quest, too.

If you checked out Bulletstorm VR when it first dropped, you may have been disappointed - and the devs understand. Promising to have fixed all of the past issues, the game revealed a hilarious trailer promising fixes and announcing a new Horde Mode expected for late 2024.

Bow Bots released a new, official gameplay trailer intended to let the audience know that the alpha is out now on for Meta Quest via App Lab and that a new map DLC will be released on July 29th, 2024.

Did you like Superhot? Well, things get a little more chilly with COLD VR ! The game was picked up by Perp Games with a Q4 release date on PSVR2 and Meta Quest.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom confirmed that the game will receive mixed reality support and will be available on the Meta Quest store in Fall 2024.

Aaaaaaaaaand, that’s it, that’s all, folks!