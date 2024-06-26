Zero Caliber 2 Promises Cinematic VR Action Soon On Quest

Zero Caliber 2 brings the VR FPS sequel to Quest next month.

Developed by XReal Games, Zero Caliber 2 is a sequel to the studio's 2018 first-person shooter, offering a full campaign that's playable in single-player or co-op. "Players will navigate through a fractured society plagued by conflict and the rise of the mysterious Talokii leader, Barak, devoted to the Aztec deity Tlaloc," states XReal in a press release. You can watch the new Quest 3 gameplay trailer below, as seen in today's UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Detailed on the Quest Store, Zero Caliber 2 takes place after the events of the prequel. It promises "cinematic action" across this campaign, offering a plethora of unlockable weapons, PvP multiplayer pitting 10 players against each other, native mod support, and more. Anyone who pre-orders can look to claim a "special version" of the PPSh-41 submachine gun.

Zero Caliber 2 arrives this July on the Meta Quest platform with a 10% pre-order discount. A Steam page is live but while XReal isn't ruling a future PC VR release, the studio informed UploadVR that "we'd have to see a really high demand for it."