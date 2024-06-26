Infinite Inside Wows With Mixed Reality Gameplay Teaser

Infinite Inside from Maze Theory is due out July 12 and the developers just released an impressive mixed reality gameplay teaser in the UploadVR Summer Showcase.

Seeing simultaneous release across all major platforms, Apple Vision Pro included, Infinite Inside is a puzzle game centered around a mysterious “Plinth” that materializes in your home. While PSVR 2 and Steam headsets will experience this in VR, on Quest and Vision Pro, Infinite Inside takes you across mixed reality as well.

While the recent release date trailer conveyed the overall story, the new gameplay teaser for the Showcase conveys not just the impressive sound but the continuous clip even gives a sense of how it works with hand tracking, moving from mixed reality to full immersion in VR.

Links to all the store pages for Infinite Inside are available on the official page for the game.