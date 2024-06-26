Bounce Arcade Takes You Inside A Pinball Machine On Quest

Keep your ball in play inside of a pinball machine in Bounce Arcade on Quest headsets.

The upcoming title from Velan Studios (Knockout City) debuted in the UploadVR Summer Showcase in a reveal trailer.

Players will smack the balls back into the machine and rack up points, keeping the ball in play as long as possible just like traditional pinball, with various routes available to maximize score.

Velan is based in Troy, New York, with the studio's previous work including the impressive remote control car game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit on Switch.

The studio teased to UploadVR that they've got more in development, but for now we're excited to hear more of Bounce Arcade. You can find more about Velan on the studio's website.