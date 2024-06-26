Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom will support mixed reality when it launches this fall on Quest.

Announced during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase by Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom revealed the upcoming VR anime movie will include MR features. You can engage in mini-battles across your living space, using mobile suits featured in the main storyline and exclusive suits "designed specifically for this immersive experience."

In a press release, distributor Astrea also revealed that the upcoming theme song "Across The World" is being performed by Shoko Nakagawa, and a digital release is planned for July 3. Furthermore, Nakagawa will also appear at a Gundam panel during Anime Expo 2024 on July 5, which promises further Silver Phantom reveals.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom reaches the Meta Quest platform in fall 2024.