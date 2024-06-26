Melee VR Brawler Brazen Blaze Launches Next Month On Quest & Steam

Brazen Blaze, the melee-focused 3v3 VR multiplayer brawler, confirmed a release date on Quest and Steam.

Revealed during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase, MyDearest confirmed that Brazen Blaze will launch this July with cross-platform multiplayer. The publisher outlined various gameplay modes, such as the 3v3 Stock Team Match and 1v1 Duel, and also showcased the 'Assist Items.' Similar to those seen in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this gives you better items when you're at a disadvantage.

A competitive VR action game with destructible environments, today's news about Brazen Blaze follows previous open beta tests across February and April. During our hands-on impressions at last year's Tokyo Game Show, we considered it "frantic and fun multiplayer action" that's "easy to learn but difficult to master."

Brazen Blaze arrives on July 18 on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, retailing for $15 with a 13% discount and exclusive character skin if you pre-order. We'll be bringing you a review-in-progress closer to launch.