3v3 VR Brawler 'Brazen Blaze' Gets New Open Beta Test Soon On Quest & Steam

Brazen Blaze, a melee-focused 3v3 VR multiplayer game, starts a new open beta later this week on Quest & Steam.

Following February's previous open beta tests, MyDearest announced that the second open beta for Brazen Blaze with cross-platform multiplayer support begins on April 25 at 6pm PDT. Community rewards are promised for participants, which are detailed alongside sign-up information on the official Discord server. Certain features, like 'communication goods' and a character skin, will transfer to the full release for beta testers.

A competitive VR action game focused on close-quarter melee combat and destructible environments, Brazen Blaze takes inspiration from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and hero shooters. We had positive impressions during our hands-on impressions from last year's Tokyo Game Show, calling it "frantic and fun multiplayer action" that's "easy to learn but difficult to master."

Brazen Blaze will reach the Meta Quest platform and Steam in Q3 2024.