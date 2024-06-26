Maestro Conducts Pre-Orders On Quest, Wishlists On Steam

You can pre-order Maestro on Quest and wishlist the game on Steam with France-based developers Double Jack orchestrating its release later this year.

The project embodies the player as a conductor on stage in front of their orchestra, back to the audience, where they can "master the real hands motions that command the orchestra...with an epic symphonic concert in a packed opera house."

Asked why they created Maestro, the Double Jack team responded in character to UploadVR from across the Atlantic:

"Well surely you never ordered a 120 strong choir to unleash the heavens with a tip of the wrist. Or effortlessly pinched to a halt the thunderous roar of every string, wind and percussion in a perfect unison. Or pleased a French crowd.

That, my friend, is why I created Maestro.

Write it down. WRITE IT DOWN I SAID."

Maestro's trailer premiered exclusively in the UploadVR Summer Showcase after years of development. The reveal follows a short-and-sweet demo which you can play now that's received strong reviews on Quest headsets, Pico, and Vive.

Now releasing as a fully developed game under Doug North Cook's label Creature, Maestro looks to benefit from timing its arrival alongside growing platform support for multimodal input of both controllers and hands.

Who hasn't, at some point in their lives, pantomimed themselves as the conductor of an orchestra? With Maestro, it looks like you'll have to do it with enough style to impress a critical French audience.

We can't wait to try out the full version. Wishlist Maestro on Steam and pre-order it on Quest.