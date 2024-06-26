Thrasher Releases On Steam in December

Thrasher is following its simultaneous Apple Vision Pro and Quest release in July with a December release on Steam.

The intense audio and visuals in Thrasher look built to shine on all its supported platforms, though we've yet to go hands-on with the experience to see how it handles in person. Thrasher is slated to release on Quest and Vision Pro on July 25th with pre-orders available on both.

"It's been thrilling to see how each platform shines in THRASHER, from the ultra crisp and high contrast displays of Vision Pro (with an assist from eye-tracked foveated rendering) to the extra precision and haptics you experience with controllers on Quest (leading to more competitive play for advanced players)," Puddle co-founder Mike Mandel told UploadVR in a prepared statement. "We've also been pleased with how rapidly both platforms are improving on the software side, like the lower latency hand tracking coming in visionOS2 and the improved passthrough on Quest. We look forward to evolving THRASHER along with all these amazing platform updates."

"Thrasher has some very dark moments and the OLED screen makes the blacks feel totally black," added co-founder Brian Gibson, over email. "It’s an unreal level of contrast. When I take the headset after playing, real life looks washed out for a few minutes."

We'll have more soon.