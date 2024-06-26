Ember Souls Parkours Across Persian Palaces

Barcelona-based Virtual Age revealed a new hack-and-slash title inspired by Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia.

Ember Souls made its debut in the UploadVR Summer Showcase with a reveal trailer showing off some of the gameplay mechanics.

According to developers, "players take on the role of the last Immortal in a final bid to defeat the mysterious Shadow Sultan" with parkour, climbing and environmental puzzles throughout. The title promises more than 20 different weapon types across varying settings with a range of enemy types and combat styles. There's also "ember stones" which give abilities like slowing down time or harnessing an energy shield.

Ember Souls is available to wishlist on Meta Quest and Steam.