 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Just Hoops Shoots For PlayStation VR2 Later This Year

 &  Henry Stockdale
Just Hoops Shoots For PlayStation VR2 Later This Year

VR arcade basketball game Just Hoops is heading to PlayStation VR2 this year.

Developed by Realcast, Just Hoops offers a virtual arcade with “ultra-realistic physics” inspired by the classic arcade game, Pop-A-Shot. Featuring over 60 levels, various challenges like moving hoops or time-based drills, 1v1 matchmaking and four-player lobbies, global leaderboards and more, that's heading to PlayStation VR2 at the end of this year. Here's how it looks on Sony's headset.

0:00
/0:48

PlayStation VR2 gameplay trailer

At launch, Realcast states this will feature a new dynamic scoring system where you can earn up to four points with two controllers and 8 points for “ultimate skill.” Updated hand physics are also promised for better control, alongside the ability to switch between the Sense controllers and hand tracking.

While Just Hoops first appeared on Quest and Steam back in 2021, the arcade-style game later made its way to Apple Vision Pro with hand tracking controls. While we found this control scheme to be “fiddly” at the time, we believed it offered an “enjoyable basketball experience” on Apple's then recently launched headset.

Just Hoops is available now on QuestPC VR, Pico and Apple Vision Pro, while the PlayStation VR2 release will follow “at the end of 2025.”

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More