Just Hoops Shoots For PlayStation VR2 Later This Year

VR arcade basketball game Just Hoops is heading to PlayStation VR2 this year.

Developed by Realcast, Just Hoops offers a virtual arcade with “ultra-realistic physics” inspired by the classic arcade game, Pop-A-Shot. Featuring over 60 levels, various challenges like moving hoops or time-based drills, 1v1 matchmaking and four-player lobbies, global leaderboards and more, that's heading to PlayStation VR2 at the end of this year. Here's how it looks on Sony's headset.

At launch, Realcast states this will feature a new dynamic scoring system where you can earn up to four points with two controllers and 8 points for “ultimate skill.” Updated hand physics are also promised for better control, alongside the ability to switch between the Sense controllers and hand tracking.

While Just Hoops first appeared on Quest and Steam back in 2021, the arcade-style game later made its way to Apple Vision Pro with hand tracking controls. While we found this control scheme to be “fiddly” at the time, we believed it offered an “enjoyable basketball experience” on Apple's then recently launched headset.

Just Hoops is available now on Quest, PC VR, Pico and Apple Vision Pro, while the PlayStation VR2 release will follow “at the end of 2025.”