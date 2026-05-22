Neolithic Dawn Hearthfire Update Brings Base Building & More Next Month

Neolithic Dawn will get its biggest update since launch this June for Meta Quest and PC VR.

Neolithic LLC, which makes the physics-based VR survival game Neolithic Dawn, has announced an upcoming base-building update will launch in June. The free update introduces player-built shelters, new environmental systems, and expanded survival mechanics across every open-world map in the game.

The update marks a major shift for the game's Survival Mode, where players previously relied on temporary shelter and natural cover to survive the harsh realities of life at 10,000 BC. With the Hearthfire Update, players can now establish permanent camps anywhere in the game world.

A new trailer shows the updated systems in action.

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The update also introduces new building materials, the ability to place campfires and beds inside completed shelters, and new weather systems. Still water will freeze in colder climates, and dry grass can now be burned.

I went hands-on with Neolithic Dawn when it launched in Early Access last year, and found the core gameplay mechanics, immersive survival loop, intriguing story, and novel respawn mechanic, are solid and engaging. You can read my full impressions here.

Neolithic Dawn's Hearthfire Update will be free for all existing owners when it launches in June. Neolithic Dawn is available now on Quest and SteamVR. Versions for PlayStation VR2 and Pico are currently in development.