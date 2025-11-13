Knights Of Fiona Is A Large-Scale VR RPG Adventure Launching Next Year

CharacterBank revealed its latest project is Knights of Fiona, a full-scale RPG adventure for SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Closing out today's VR Games Showcase, Knights of Fiona is the studio's latest game following 2022's Ruinsmagus, and it's described by the team as a “hand-crafted narrative experience designed from the ground up for VR.” Set in the world of Gallia, you assume the role of Fiona, leading her team of knights against the threat of evil engulfing the realm.

Knights of Fiona incorporates a fully immersive first-person action-RPG battle system as you undergo numerous quests and challenges on your trek to save the world, fighting hordes of enemies and participating in large-scale boss fights against dragons and other creatures. You also explore the city of Gallia from its train station to seaside ports.

The game also promises that players can interact with an array of NPC characters, expanding the depth of the setting beyond the company’s previous titles. According to its director, HOI, Knights of Fiona seeks to build on the experience players had with Ruinsmagus while promising more to the world beyond the missions themselves.

“Knights of Fiona is the result of us closely evaluating everything we heard from players from the release of [that title] and amplifies every area they enjoyed.”

Knights of Fiona is scheduled for release in 2026 on the Meta Horizon Store and SteamVR.