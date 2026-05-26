Update: Real VR Fishing Picnic Festa DLC Delayed

Update Notice: Just after publishing this piece, Real VR Fishing announced that the release of their Picnic Festa DLC has been pushed to June 4 in order "to provide a more stable and polished experience." We have updated the article to reflect the delay.

A weird and playful DLC brings lots of new stuff to Real VR Fishing this week.

Real VR Fishing's latest DLC, Picnic Festa, launches on June 4. The new update brings a whole tackle box of weird and fun updates to the game.

The Picnic Festa update adds seven new picnic-themed fishing locations to the United States, Spain, and Japan in-game ecosystems. It also adds 14 new standard fish species, interactive picnic props and foods, and exclusive rewards and trophies.

The update also adds a couple of unique and interesting game systems. These include the "Chubby Fish System" and "Starving Shark System."

The Chubby Fish System adds special fish, who have become stuffed by leftover picnic foods. Catching these and putting them in your aquarium at home will help them recover to their normal size. The Starving Shark System adds rare sharks searching for new food sources in unusual places. Catching these will similarly allow you to rescue them and help them recover in your lodge aquarium.

Real VR Fishing's Picnic Festa DLC launches on June 4 for $8.99. Real VR Fishing is available on Meta Quest, Pico, and SteamVR.