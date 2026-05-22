Psychedelic Escape Room Horror Game Dark Trip To Get A Hybrid Steam Port

Dark Trip is a Lovecraftian escape room horror game where you have to pop pills to induce hallucinations in order to proceed from room to room. Developer iWorlds is taking its mind-bending title to Steam with both VR and flatscreen support.

During the Ruff Talk VR Showcase, iWorlds announced it will be conducting a playtest on Steam on June 2. No specific details about how to join the playtest were given during the feature, so for anyone interested, we would advise monitoring Dark Trip's website and Steam store listing.

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In Dark Trip, you play as an investigator hired by a retired businessman to locate his missing daughter. This brings you to an abandoned laboratory whose mysteries have to be solved, occasionally by taking pills to force a hallucinatory state that transforms the environment. Watch the video above to see.

The game first launched in Early Access on Meta Quest in February 2025.